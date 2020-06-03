All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

118 Wild Plum Street

118 Wild Plum · No Longer Available
Location

118 Wild Plum, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Cotton Wood Creek subdivision, right across the street from San Marcos High School. Will be available in July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Wild Plum Street have any available units?
118 Wild Plum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 118 Wild Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Wild Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Wild Plum Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Wild Plum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 118 Wild Plum Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 Wild Plum Street offers parking.
Does 118 Wild Plum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Wild Plum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Wild Plum Street have a pool?
No, 118 Wild Plum Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Wild Plum Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Wild Plum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Wild Plum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Wild Plum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Wild Plum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Wild Plum Street does not have units with air conditioning.
