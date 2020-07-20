Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
116 Linda
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM
116 Linda
116 Linda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
116 Linda Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
116 Linda Available 02/01/20 116 Linda - Reduced Deposit
Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485
(RLNE4263244)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Linda have any available units?
116 Linda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 116 Linda currently offering any rent specials?
116 Linda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Linda pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Linda is pet friendly.
Does 116 Linda offer parking?
No, 116 Linda does not offer parking.
Does 116 Linda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Linda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Linda have a pool?
No, 116 Linda does not have a pool.
Does 116 Linda have accessible units?
No, 116 Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Linda have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Linda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Linda have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Linda does not have units with air conditioning.
