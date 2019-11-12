Rent Calculator
116 Cedargrove
116 Cedargrove
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
116 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
116 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Cedargrove have any available units?
116 Cedargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 116 Cedargrove have?
Some of 116 Cedargrove's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Cedargrove currently offering any rent specials?
116 Cedargrove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Cedargrove pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Cedargrove is pet friendly.
Does 116 Cedargrove offer parking?
No, 116 Cedargrove does not offer parking.
Does 116 Cedargrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Cedargrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Cedargrove have a pool?
No, 116 Cedargrove does not have a pool.
Does 116 Cedargrove have accessible units?
No, 116 Cedargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Cedargrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Cedargrove has units with dishwashers.
