1125 Mira Loma Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1125 Mira Loma Lane
1125 Mira Loma Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1125 Mira Loma Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hills of Hays
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, spacious home in a quiet neighborhood. Home is Zoned SF6, no more than two unrelated. Strictly enforced! Tenant occupied, need 24 hour notice to show!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Mira Loma Lane have any available units?
1125 Mira Loma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 Mira Loma Lane have?
Some of 1125 Mira Loma Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Mira Loma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Mira Loma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Mira Loma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Mira Loma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1125 Mira Loma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Mira Loma Lane offers parking.
Does 1125 Mira Loma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Mira Loma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Mira Loma Lane have a pool?
No, 1125 Mira Loma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Mira Loma Lane have accessible units?
No, 1125 Mira Loma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Mira Loma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Mira Loma Lane has units with dishwashers.
