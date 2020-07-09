Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM
1 of 8
1112 Columbia
1112 Columbia Street
No Longer Available
Location
1112 Columbia Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Westover
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
West Side 2/1 Duplex with new wood vinyl flooring. Washer/Dryer Connections. Big Fenced backyard. Large Patio. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 Columbia have any available units?
1112 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1112 Columbia have?
Some of 1112 Columbia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1112 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1112 Columbia offer parking?
No, 1112 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Columbia have a pool?
No, 1112 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 1112 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Columbia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
