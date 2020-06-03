All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 110 Trestle Tree - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
110 Trestle Tree - C
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

110 Trestle Tree - C

110 Trestle Tree · (866) 999-3310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River. Less than 10 minutes from Texas State University! Rent is $850 plus $125 with all bills paid including: water/ waste water/ trash, gas, and electricity. Wood floors. 1 small pet under 35 lbs allowed with pet deposit. This is for the downstairs unit. Upstairs leased separately. Tenant will have access to their own washer/dryer in garage, but no garage parking. Garage parking is reserved for the upstairs occupants.

We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please note the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.

View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RG36AxVbNFc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Trestle Tree - C have any available units?
110 Trestle Tree - C has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Trestle Tree - C have?
Some of 110 Trestle Tree - C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Trestle Tree - C currently offering any rent specials?
110 Trestle Tree - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Trestle Tree - C pet-friendly?
No, 110 Trestle Tree - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 110 Trestle Tree - C offer parking?
Yes, 110 Trestle Tree - C does offer parking.
Does 110 Trestle Tree - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Trestle Tree - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Trestle Tree - C have a pool?
No, 110 Trestle Tree - C does not have a pool.
Does 110 Trestle Tree - C have accessible units?
No, 110 Trestle Tree - C does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Trestle Tree - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Trestle Tree - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 110 Trestle Tree - C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity