Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1015 Sagewood Trl
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM
1015 Sagewood Trl
1015 Sagewood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
1015 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury 3BR/2.5BA Duplex with fenced yard on campus bus route.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1015 Sagewood Trl have any available units?
1015 Sagewood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1015 Sagewood Trl have?
Some of 1015 Sagewood Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1015 Sagewood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Sagewood Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Sagewood Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Sagewood Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Sagewood Trl offer parking?
No, 1015 Sagewood Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Sagewood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Sagewood Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Sagewood Trl have a pool?
No, 1015 Sagewood Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Sagewood Trl have accessible units?
No, 1015 Sagewood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Sagewood Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Sagewood Trl has units with dishwashers.
