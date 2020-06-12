Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1009 Hackberry
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1009 Hackberry
1009 Hackberry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1009 Hackberry Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Fairlawn
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful charming two bedroom duplex of small backyard washer and dryer connections carport fully remodeled ready to go.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Hackberry have any available units?
1009 Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 1009 Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Hackberry pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Hackberry is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1009 Hackberry offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Hackberry offers parking.
Does 1009 Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Hackberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Hackberry have a pool?
No, 1009 Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 1009 Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.
