All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1007 Hackberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1007 Hackberry Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

1007 Hackberry Street

1007 Hackberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1007 Hackberry Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Fairlawn

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
STUDIO duplex (bottom unit) with fenced in yard. Newly remodeled with one bathroom, refrigerator, range, and microwave. No washer/dryer connections. Water, sewer, and trash included. For $80/mo more, ALL BILLS will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Hackberry Street have any available units?
1007 Hackberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Hackberry Street have?
Some of 1007 Hackberry Street's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Hackberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Hackberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Hackberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Hackberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1007 Hackberry Street offer parking?
No, 1007 Hackberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Hackberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Hackberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Hackberry Street have a pool?
No, 1007 Hackberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Hackberry Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 Hackberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Hackberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Hackberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District