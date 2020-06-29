1007 Hackberry Street

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

STUDIO duplex (bottom unit) with fenced in yard. Newly remodeled with one bathroom, refrigerator, range, and microwave. No washer/dryer connections. Water, sewer, and trash included. For $80/mo more, ALL BILLS will be included.