Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1004 W Bluebonnet Dr.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

1004 W Bluebonnet Dr.

1004 E Bluebonnet Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1004 E Bluebonnet Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING- Energy Efficient-Concrete House, walking distance to the campus. - Unique 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on top of hill and walking distance to campus. This house is constructed of shot concrete making it VERY energy efficient. The home feature, high ceiling in main living area, fire place, concrete floors, ceiling fans throughout, inside laundry area, storage and large yard. Owner provide, Frig, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer units. Looking for QUIET tenant(s) who are looking for a quiet place to live, not interested in pets. Home is zoned single family.

Tenants are responsible for yard and all utilities. Call office for more info or to schedule a showing. 512-396-4590

**House is currently being painted inside and will have more pictures to come shortly. **

(RLNE5075230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. have any available units?
1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. have?
Some of 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. offer parking?
No, 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. have a pool?
No, 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 W Bluebonnet Dr. has units with dishwashers.
