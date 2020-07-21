1004 W Bluebonnet Dr.

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING- Energy Efficient-Concrete House, walking distance to the campus. - Unique 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on top of hill and walking distance to campus. This house is constructed of shot concrete making it VERY energy efficient. The home feature, high ceiling in main living area, fire place, concrete floors, ceiling fans throughout, inside laundry area, storage and large yard. Owner provide, Frig, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer units. Looking for QUIET tenant(s) who are looking for a quiet place to live, not interested in pets. Home is zoned single family.



Tenants are responsible for yard and all utilities. Call office for more info or to schedule a showing. 512-396-4590



**House is currently being painted inside and will have more pictures to come shortly. **



(RLNE5075230)