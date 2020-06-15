All apartments in San Marcos
1001 Leah Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:17 AM

1001 Leah Avenue

1001 Leah Avenue · (512) 439-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Leah Avenue, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Luxury and relaxation are at your fingertips here in this serene community. Come home to a high-end, apartment designed with every need of your in mind. Each unit showcases 9-foot ceilings, your own balcony or patio, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, dishwasher, generous storage options, pantry, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors and a washer and dryer. Garages and covered parking are also available. The community amenities are also abundant with features such as gated, controlled access, relaxing hot tub, sparkling swimming pool, a tanning bed salon, video library, billiards table, and more. Two pets are permitted per home and pet amenities include a Bark Park, free pet treats and pet waste stations throughout the community. The perfect choice in apartment living, right here. Take the next step and inquire about this community today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Leah Avenue have any available units?
1001 Leah Avenue has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Leah Avenue have?
Some of 1001 Leah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Leah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Leah Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Leah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Leah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Leah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Leah Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1001 Leah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Leah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Leah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Leah Avenue has a pool.
Does 1001 Leah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 Leah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Leah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Leah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
