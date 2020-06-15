1001 Leah Avenue

Amenities

Luxury and relaxation are at your fingertips here in this serene community. Come home to a high-end, apartment designed with every need of your in mind. Each unit showcases 9-foot ceilings, your own balcony or patio, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, dishwasher, generous storage options, pantry, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors and a washer and dryer. Garages and covered parking are also available. The community amenities are also abundant with features such as gated, controlled access, relaxing hot tub, sparkling swimming pool, a tanning bed salon, video library, billiards table, and more. Two pets are permitted per home and pet amenities include a Bark Park, free pet treats and pet waste stations throughout the community. The perfect choice in apartment living, right here. Take the next step and inquire about this community today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.