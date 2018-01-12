All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

100 Warden Ln.

100 Warden Lane · (512) 439-0792
Location

100 Warden Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
You just found one of the best deals in San Marcos! Enjoy quiet living yet live only five minutes from campus! You'll also be on the University shuttle bus route and near historical downtown. Enjoy the many amenities including an internet caf&eacute;, hot tub, poolside cabanas, swimming pool grilling areas, gazebo and vending machines! Interior perks include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, patio/balcony, refrigerator, stove, walk-in closets and blinds! A deal this good won't last long! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Warden Ln. have any available units?
100 Warden Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Warden Ln. have?
Some of 100 Warden Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Warden Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
100 Warden Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Warden Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 100 Warden Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 100 Warden Ln. offer parking?
No, 100 Warden Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 100 Warden Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Warden Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Warden Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 100 Warden Ln. has a pool.
Does 100 Warden Ln. have accessible units?
No, 100 Warden Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Warden Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Warden Ln. has units with dishwashers.
