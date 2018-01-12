100 Warden Ln.

Amenities

You just found one of the best deals in San Marcos! Enjoy quiet living yet live only five minutes from campus! You'll also be on the University shuttle bus route and near historical downtown. Enjoy the many amenities including an internet café, hot tub, poolside cabanas, swimming pool grilling areas, gazebo and vending machines! Interior perks include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, patio/balcony, refrigerator, stove, walk-in closets and blinds! A deal this good won't last long! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.