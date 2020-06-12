100 Riverside Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666 Rio Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with open floor plan and fenced yard. Perfect location for a large family looking for lots of room. The home is equipment with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Riverside Drive have any available units?
100 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 100 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.