Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

36 unit multi-family apatments

Welcome to our tight knit community at North West Apartments!



We are an established building with experienced and helpful staff.



We currently have an opening for a 2 bedroom apartment in our building.



Our October special is $520.00 a month and a one time $200.00 move in fee.



NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!



These units are spacious and in any case of need, we have a maintenance crew on the grounds.



Our goal is to keep you and your living space happy and worry free.