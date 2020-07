Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport e-payments guest parking playground

Experience the beauty, comfort, and convenience of Woodway Apartments. Located near San Antonios renowned medical center, your new home, nestled amid beautiful landscaping is within minutes of USAA, UTSA, dining, entertainment, and shopping centers. Easy access to I-10, Loop 410 & Loop 1604.



Woodway offers an array of spacious floor plans from studios to three bedroom to meet your individual lifestyle. You will feel rest assured you made the right choice when you make your new home Woodway Apartments!