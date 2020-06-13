This is a one bedroom, 1 bath condo unit on the ground floor in the medical center. Include fans, fixtures, fridge, oven, stackable washer/dryer. Cover parking and in ground pool! About two blocks from Fredericksburg!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Woodside Condos have any available units?
Woodside Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.