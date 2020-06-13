All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

Woodside Condos

4803 Hamilton Wolfe Road · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Hamilton Wolfe Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
This is a one bedroom, 1 bath condo unit on the ground floor in the medical center. Include fans, fixtures, fridge, oven, stackable washer/dryer. Cover parking and in ground pool! About two blocks from Fredericksburg!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodside Condos have any available units?
Woodside Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodside Condos have?
Some of Woodside Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodside Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Woodside Condos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodside Condos pet-friendly?
No, Woodside Condos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does Woodside Condos offer parking?
Yes, Woodside Condos does offer parking.
Does Woodside Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodside Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodside Condos have a pool?
Yes, Woodside Condos has a pool.
Does Woodside Condos have accessible units?
No, Woodside Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Woodside Condos have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodside Condos does not have units with dishwashers.
