Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard playground

Experience San Antonio, Texas preferred address at Woodhill Apartment Homes! Designed to improve the way you live, our modern apartment homes host sleek finishes and high-end features. Built underneath stunning cypress trees, our peaceful community provides our residents with five-star amenities such as three sparkling swimming pools, tree-shaded courtyards, and a private childrens playground. Prospective residents can choose from an unbelievable selection of ten unique floor plans, which were designed with even the most discerning resident in mind. If these amenities, in addition to our spacious floor plans, fail to impress you, our peaceful apartment community is minutes from excellent shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. With beautifully designed interiors and fantastic service, Woodhill Apartment Homes offers luxury living at a sensible price.