Windbury Apartments Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Windbury offers our residents the convenience of living in the city with the privacy of living in a neighborhood. Located Northwest of San Antonio, Windbury allows for easy access to I-410 and I-10, connecting you to endless shopping, dining & entertainment options. Enjoy amenities that you can't find in the city, such as a swimming pool with a sundeck, lots of outdoor space for pets, a friendly office with a coffee station and off-street parking. Our floorplans boast resurfaced countertops, updated black appliances, wood-style vinyl, brushed nickel hardware and private patios & balconies. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. If you call Windbury home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've been searching for an excellent one, two or three bedroom apartment near San Antonio that's sophisticated and conveniently ...