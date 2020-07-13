All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
Windbury Apartments Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Windbury Apartments Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Windbury Apartments Homes

4515 Gardendale St · (210) 361-5152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4515 Gardendale St, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4.405 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32.3206 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 17.1702 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 5.506 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 24+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18.1804 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 23.2304 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 20.2005 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windbury Apartments Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Windbury offers our residents the convenience of living in the city with the privacy of living in a neighborhood. Located Northwest of San Antonio, Windbury allows for easy access to I-410 and I-10, connecting you to endless shopping, dining & entertainment options. Enjoy amenities that you can't find in the city, such as a swimming pool with a sundeck, lots of outdoor space for pets, a friendly office with a coffee station and off-street parking. Our floorplans boast resurfaced countertops, updated black appliances, wood-style vinyl, brushed nickel hardware and private patios & balconies. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. If you call Windbury home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've been searching for an excellent one, two or three bedroom apartment near San Antonio that's sophisticated and conveniently ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windbury Apartments Homes have any available units?
Windbury Apartments Homes has 32 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Windbury Apartments Homes have?
Some of Windbury Apartments Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windbury Apartments Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Windbury Apartments Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windbury Apartments Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Windbury Apartments Homes is pet friendly.
Does Windbury Apartments Homes offer parking?
Yes, Windbury Apartments Homes offers parking.
Does Windbury Apartments Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windbury Apartments Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windbury Apartments Homes have a pool?
Yes, Windbury Apartments Homes has a pool.
Does Windbury Apartments Homes have accessible units?
No, Windbury Apartments Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Windbury Apartments Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windbury Apartments Homes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park NorthwoodTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio