Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub lobby package receiving

We Love Our Residents! Come home to comfort at Westchase Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. All of our apartments have been newly renovated with many upgrades. Enjoy the beautiful landscape and mature trees from your private patio or balcony. Our community has great amenities including a sparkling pool, fully-equipped playground, basketball and tennis courts, and a business center that provides WiFi for our residents. Westchase Apartments is ideally located to dining, shopping, and major highways.