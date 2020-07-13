All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Villas De Sendero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Villas De Sendero
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Villas De Sendero

8841 Timber Path · (210) 775-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month FREE! + 1/2 off admin & deposit fees! --- Lease with us & receive one month free on your first full month!
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8841 Timber Path, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2506 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas De Sendero.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
ONE MONTH FREE + 1/2 OFF ADMIN & DEPOSIT! The most notable aspect of Villas de Sendero Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is its outstanding amenities. Not only are our apartment homes affordable, spacious, and accommodating, but residents will be able to experience what it is like to live in a community where you are the top priority. Choose from a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom floor plan where you can take advantage of our fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, spacious bedrooms, and unique touches such as faux wood flooring. If this isnt enough to satisfy your needs, turn to our plethora of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Dive into our shimmering swimming pool with hot tub, meet with fellow residents (or professional staff members if you have any concerns) in our clubhouse, or treat your furry friend to a day out in our exclusive bark park. Come home to comfort, convenience, and charm!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per individual; 65.00 per married
Deposit: $100.00 (1); $200.00 (2); $300.00 (3)
Move-in Fees: $75.00 admin fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 14.50 Trash, 4.50 pest
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered and reserved parking.
Storage Details: 2 and 3 bedrooms have an extra storage closet on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas De Sendero have any available units?
Villas De Sendero has 2 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas De Sendero have?
Some of Villas De Sendero's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas De Sendero currently offering any rent specials?
Villas De Sendero is offering the following rent specials: One Month FREE! + 1/2 off admin & deposit fees! --- Lease with us & receive one month free on your first full month!
Is Villas De Sendero pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas De Sendero is pet friendly.
Does Villas De Sendero offer parking?
Yes, Villas De Sendero offers parking.
Does Villas De Sendero have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas De Sendero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas De Sendero have a pool?
Yes, Villas De Sendero has a pool.
Does Villas De Sendero have accessible units?
Yes, Villas De Sendero has accessible units.
Does Villas De Sendero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas De Sendero has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Villas De Sendero?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity