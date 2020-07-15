Valencia Lofts

Amenities

Welcome to Luxury Living in San Antonio, TX where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love. Your pet-friendly home features a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, Enjoy the convenience of Wi-Fi in our common areas and our elegant clubhouse. Inside your spacious, one bedroom home, you'll find large closets, full-sized washer/dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, inviting garden tubs and much more! This community is conveniently located in the Leon Valley area. Welcome home. This is Choice living. APARTMENT FEATURES: Washer Dryer Connections Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stained concrete & wood plank flooring** Built-in Microwaves Linen Cabinets Private patio/balcony with storage Large windows Contemporary Kitchen cabinets Central Air/heat Intelligent Thermostats 9-foot ceilings Garden Tubs Energy Efficient Appliances Energy efficient LED lighting.