Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Valencia Lofts

6007 Grissom Rd · (210) 756-3349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6007 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
Seneca-Sun Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11202 · Avail. Aug 6

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 11204 · Avail. Sep 6

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 11102 · Avail. Sep 6

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4206 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 4207 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 10101 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valencia Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dog grooming area
green community
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Luxury Living in San Antonio, TX where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love. Your pet-friendly home features a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, Enjoy the convenience of Wi-Fi in our common areas and our elegant clubhouse. Inside your spacious, one bedroom home, you'll find large closets, full-sized washer/dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, inviting garden tubs and much more! This community is conveniently located in the Leon Valley area. Welcome home. This is Choice living. APARTMENT FEATURES: Washer Dryer Connections Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stained concrete & wood plank flooring** Built-in Microwaves Linen Cabinets Private patio/balcony with storage Large windows Contemporary Kitchen cabinets Central Air/heat Intelligent Thermostats 9-foot ceilings Garden Tubs Energy Efficient Appliances Energy efficient LED lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valencia Lofts have any available units?
Valencia Lofts has 13 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Valencia Lofts have?
Some of Valencia Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valencia Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Valencia Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valencia Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Valencia Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Valencia Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Valencia Lofts offers parking.
Does Valencia Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valencia Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valencia Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Valencia Lofts has a pool.
Does Valencia Lofts have accessible units?
No, Valencia Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Valencia Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Valencia Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
