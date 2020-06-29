The Niche.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $18/month pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, Malamutes, Huskies. Full Blood or mixed at any percentage are prohibited
Parking Details: Other. Garages, carports and reserved parking spots are available. $15 for reserved, $35 for carport, $100-$130 for garage. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; Garage: $100/month