Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
The Niche
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

The Niche

The Niche

Open Now until 6pm
33 Lynn Batts Ln · (210) 405-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4106 · Avail. now

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 6203 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$1,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4204 · Avail. now

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Niche.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
Nestled in some of the best neighborhoods of San Antonio, The Niche Apartments embraces neighborhood lifestyle with convenience to major parts of life. Nearby employers include the San Antonio International Airport, Fort Sam Houston Military Base, Rackspace Hosting Headquarters, and the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Downtown San Antonio is a short seven miles away, with world-class attractions such as the San Antonio Riverwalk and the Alamo while boasting incredible restaurants like Bella on the River, Feast, Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina, and Zocca Cuisine D'Italia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $18/month pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, Malamutes, Huskies. Full Blood or mixed at any percentage are prohibited
Parking Details: Other. Garages, carports and reserved parking spots are available. $15 for reserved, $35 for carport, $100-$130 for garage. Contact the Leasing Office for more info on our parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Niche have any available units?
The Niche has 9 units available starting at $1,094 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Niche have?
Some of The Niche's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Niche currently offering any rent specials?
The Niche is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Niche pet-friendly?
Yes, The Niche is pet friendly.
Does The Niche offer parking?
Yes, The Niche offers parking.
Does The Niche have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Niche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Niche have a pool?
Yes, The Niche has a pool.
Does The Niche have accessible units?
No, The Niche does not have accessible units.
Does The Niche have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Niche has units with dishwashers.

