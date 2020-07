Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At The Alhambra Senior Apartments, you’ll find an independent senior living experience unlike anywhere else in San Antonio, Texas. Our professional associates are ready to cater to your needs and make you feel at home. We offer one-of-a-kind, serene one and two-bedroom homes for active seniors. As a resident, you can enjoy our various community amenities and apartment amenities, visit local attractions, or simply relax in the coziness of your home–the possibilities are endless!