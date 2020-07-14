Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park parking pool guest parking internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car wash area conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community tennis court volleyball court

Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route. Two, three and four-bedroom fully furnished floorplans feature open layouts, 42-inch flat screen TV's with free cable, upgraded appliances, huge walk-in closets, private bathrooms, and plenty of free resident and guest parking. Residents enjoy awesome amenities including a resort-style pool, private dog park, sports bar, soccer field, Starbucks coffee lounge, state-of-the-art media lounge, and private study rooms.