Tetro Student Village.
Tetro Student Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Tetro Student Village

7023 N Loop 1604 W · (210) 879-7150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Antonio
College Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

7023 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Travis-1

$670

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Bowie-1

$680

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Crockett-1

$585

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1111 sqft

Crockett-2

$595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1111 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Esparza Townhome-1

$580

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1731 sqft

Esparza Townhome-2

$595

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1731 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tetro Student Village.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car wash area
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
tennis court
volleyball court
Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route. Two, three and four-bedroom fully furnished floorplans feature open layouts, 42-inch flat screen TV's with free cable, upgraded appliances, huge walk-in closets, private bathrooms, and plenty of free resident and guest parking. Residents enjoy awesome amenities including a resort-style pool, private dog park, sports bar, soccer field, Starbucks coffee lounge, state-of-the-art media lounge, and private study rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months (shorter leases available on a case by case basis)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tetro Student Village have any available units?
Tetro Student Village offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $670, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $585, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $580. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Tetro Student Village have?
Some of Tetro Student Village's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tetro Student Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tetro Student Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tetro Student Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tetro Student Village is pet friendly.
Does Tetro Student Village offer parking?
Yes, Tetro Student Village offers parking.
Does Tetro Student Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tetro Student Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tetro Student Village have a pool?
Yes, Tetro Student Village has a pool.
Does Tetro Student Village have accessible units?
Yes, Tetro Student Village has accessible units.
Does Tetro Student Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tetro Student Village has units with dishwashers.

