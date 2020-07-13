Terra Alta Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly

Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.