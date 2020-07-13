All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Terra Alta Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Terra Alta Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Terra Alta Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
411 Everest St · (210) 801-9254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$365 off your 1st month's rent (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX 78209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Alta Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $100, 2 Bedroom: $200, 3 Bedroom: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 26lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Alta Apartments have any available units?
Terra Alta Apartments has 5 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra Alta Apartments have?
Some of Terra Alta Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Alta Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Alta Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $365 off your 1st month's rent (on select units)
Is Terra Alta Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Alta Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Terra Alta Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Terra Alta Apartments offers parking.
Does Terra Alta Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terra Alta Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Alta Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Terra Alta Apartments has a pool.
Does Terra Alta Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terra Alta Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Alta Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Terra Alta Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Terra Alta Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity