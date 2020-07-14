All apartments in San Antonio
SUNGATE APARTMENTS

4227 Sun Gate Street · (925) 885-6112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SUNGATE APARTMENTS.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans. All our remodeled units include: stainless steel appliance packages, new ceramic wall tile in bathtub, upgraded chrome light and water fixtures throughout, laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms, among varies other upgrades.

Sungate Apartments is located just 10 minutes from downtown, major employment centers, convenient to both Fort Sam Houston and Randolph Air Force Base and some of the citys finest shopping, dining and entertainment are only minutes away. Some of our closer attractions are North Star Mall, The Forum at Olympia Parkway, San Antonio Airport, Tobin Park and Trails are all just minutes away.

Gather your friends and take advantage of the community amenities at Sungate. Amenities include a sparkling pool, picnic/barbecue area and an on-site laundry facility.

Tour our community today and discover a lifestyle youve always dreamed of!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: $25 reserved parking
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 25 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking, first come first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SUNGATE APARTMENTS have any available units?
SUNGATE APARTMENTS has 2 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does SUNGATE APARTMENTS have?
Some of SUNGATE APARTMENTS's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SUNGATE APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
SUNGATE APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SUNGATE APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, SUNGATE APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does SUNGATE APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, SUNGATE APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does SUNGATE APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, SUNGATE APARTMENTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does SUNGATE APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, SUNGATE APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does SUNGATE APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, SUNGATE APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does SUNGATE APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SUNGATE APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
