Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans. All our remodeled units include: stainless steel appliance packages, new ceramic wall tile in bathtub, upgraded chrome light and water fixtures throughout, laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms, among varies other upgrades.



Sungate Apartments is located just 10 minutes from downtown, major employment centers, convenient to both Fort Sam Houston and Randolph Air Force Base and some of the citys finest shopping, dining and entertainment are only minutes away. Some of our closer attractions are North Star Mall, The Forum at Olympia Parkway, San Antonio Airport, Tobin Park and Trails are all just minutes away.



Gather your friends and take advantage of the community amenities at Sungate. Amenities include a sparkling pool, picnic/barbecue area and an on-site laundry facility.



Tour our community today and discover a lifestyle youve always dreamed of!