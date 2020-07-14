All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Starclub

8800 Starcrest Dr · (210) 899-5338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-51 · Avail. Jul 22

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 14-272 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-26 · Avail. Sep 30

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 14-275 · Avail. Aug 8

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 13-269 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-201 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Starclub.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
gym
on-site laundry
clubhouse
pool table
Stop by Star Club Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in San Antonio, TX, and experience the relaxing lifestyle we offer to our residents. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our enormous one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans feature an assortment of efficient and stylish amenities including a fully equipped kitchen, a large kitchen pantry, large bay windows, generous amounts of storage space, washer and dryer connections, and more. Our courteous management team will ensure that you'll feel right at home in our beautiful, urban community. From the two sparkling swimming pools and picnic areas with grilling stations to weekly resident activities and beautiful, lush landscaping, you'll find an endless variety of features tailored to your every need. We welcome your pet home, too! Call us today to schedule a personal tour of your new apartment today.

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight limit 25lbs. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call during our normal business hours to ask about our pet policies and pet-friendly amenities.
Parking Details: 1 space provided.
Storage Details: Storage is available check periodical for open units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Starclub have any available units?
Starclub has 22 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Starclub have?
Some of Starclub's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Starclub currently offering any rent specials?
Starclub is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Starclub pet-friendly?
Yes, Starclub is pet friendly.
Does Starclub offer parking?
Yes, Starclub offers parking.
Does Starclub have units with washers and dryers?
No, Starclub does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Starclub have a pool?
Yes, Starclub has a pool.
Does Starclub have accessible units?
No, Starclub does not have accessible units.
Does Starclub have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Starclub has units with dishwashers.
