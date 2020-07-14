Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry clubhouse pool table

Stop by Star Club Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in San Antonio, TX, and experience the relaxing lifestyle we offer to our residents. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our enormous one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans feature an assortment of efficient and stylish amenities including a fully equipped kitchen, a large kitchen pantry, large bay windows, generous amounts of storage space, washer and dryer connections, and more. Our courteous management team will ensure that you'll feel right at home in our beautiful, urban community. From the two sparkling swimming pools and picnic areas with grilling stations to weekly resident activities and beautiful, lush landscaping, you'll find an endless variety of features tailored to your every need. We welcome your pet home, too! Call us today to schedule a personal tour of your new apartment today.



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.