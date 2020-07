Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We offer inviting studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Take advantage of our great amenities, including two refreshing swimming pools, a welcoming clubhouse, on-site laundry facilities, and convenient off-street parking. Experience peaceful living with the best in location and comfort. The Soap Factory Apartments is situated on the bank of the San Pedro Creek Development, a natural creek habitat and world-class linear park. Nearby, you will also find the Historic Market Square, The Pearl District, the Alamo, and the San Antonio River Walk are just minutes away! We are also conveniently located near several area schools and employers, such as Children's Hospital of San Antonio, Frost Bank, Bexar County Courthouse, San Antonio College, and the UTSA downtown campus. You can access all areas of town with ease, as we are located less than 1/4 mile from I-35 and I-10, as well as near the VIVA Centro Trolley, which travels through the heart of downtown from Centro Plaza to Sunset S