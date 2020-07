Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.Our community is only minutes away from the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Medical Center and the most exclusive shopping centers. Our neighborhood also hosts amenities such as a picnic and BBQ area for fun afternoons and a quiet landscaped setting.You will be proud to call Silver Creek your home- come see it for yourself!