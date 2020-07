Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse internet access pool table

Rustic comfort meets modern chic at your new home, Sevona Westover Hills. Everything you're looking for is right here: well-designed apartments, beautiful hill country views, an eco-friendly lifestyle, a strong sense of community, and the convenience of being able to get from your home to your destination with ease. Once you experience our cultivated,fresh, and urban atmosphere, you won't want to leave!