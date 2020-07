Sereno Park Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry game room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Sereno Park is the perfect in San Antonio, Texas to call home. Escape home to the unique lifestyle and beautiful community of Spanish architecture. Less than a mile from Brooks City Base, I-37 and Loop 410, life heart beat of San Antonio living is within arms reach. Choose from Sereno Park's one, two or three bedroom apartment homes, with each home maximized to offer you a relaxing living space and ample storage, both indoors and out. Our fully equipped kitchens making cooking a joy; full-size washer and dryer in select homes with your convience in mind. Located in southeast San Antonio between I-37 and Loop 410, Sereno Park minutes away from Brooks City Base and a short five miles from the heart of downtown. You dont have to travel far to great resturants, shopping and entertainment as you can find all of your needs just minutes from Sereno Park.