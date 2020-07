Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard online portal package receiving

San Antonio Station is located blocks away from the Medical District and is backed by Oak Hill Country Club, providing wonderful views and serene wildlife sightings. The updated apartments provide in-unit washer/dryers, updated finishings and materials, and a personal patio or balcony. The community offers a club house, fitness center and a large pool with mature palm trees and professional landscaping. Only 10 miles from the popular San Antonio River Walk and minutes away from coffee, restaurants, and shopping.