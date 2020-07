Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room sauna cats allowed parking business center carport clubhouse lobby

Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating home to one of our spacious floor plans that feature roomy walk-in closets, built-in book shelves, refreshing ceiling fans, and more! Call and schedule your tour today and see just how perfect Salado Springs Apartments is for your lifestyle!