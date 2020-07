Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments online portal package receiving

Welcome to your new home, Ridge at Southcross! You will enjoy our tight-knit, family and pet friendly community where everyone feels welcome. Our apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens, two-tone paint schemes, large pantries, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and outside storage for our residents. We are conveniently located near shopping, Texas A&M San Antonio, Brooks City Base, The Alamodome and Downtown. When you live at Ridge at Southcross, our friendly staff including our 24-hour emergency maintenance team, will help make living here truly wonderful.