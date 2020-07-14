All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Retreat at Cross Mountain

19414 Babcock Rd · (210) 880-9006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6201 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 5301 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7202 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Unit 5102 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Cross Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
When you don't want to sacrifice custom home comforts, but desire a simplified lifestyle, Retreat at Cross Mountain delivers. Choose from our selection of 1, 2 or 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes, which have been expertly designed with you in mind. Immerse yourself in our Chef Inspired Kitchens or Soaking Tubs and end your day taking in the gorgeous Hill Country sunset at the top of our 2 mile private hiking trail.

Enjoy expansive amenities including a Serene Heated Pool with Tanning Deck, 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center with Precor Equipment, Community Lounge with Chef's Kitchen, Bark Park and much more!

Located in the heart of the Hill Country valley of Cross Mountain, we're just minutes from The Shops at La Cantera, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Historic Downtown San Antonio. We look forward to providing you with our unparalleled commitment to customer service, as you live the resort lifestyle you deserve at Retreat at Cross Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 -$350 (waived with approved credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease for some units; Detached garage: $100 - $200/month; Carports: $50.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Cross Mountain have any available units?
Retreat at Cross Mountain has 19 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Cross Mountain have?
Some of Retreat at Cross Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Cross Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Cross Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Cross Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Cross Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Cross Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Cross Mountain offers parking.
Does Retreat at Cross Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Cross Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Cross Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Cross Mountain has a pool.
Does Retreat at Cross Mountain have accessible units?
Yes, Retreat at Cross Mountain has accessible units.
Does Retreat at Cross Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Cross Mountain has units with dishwashers.
