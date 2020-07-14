Amenities
When you don't want to sacrifice custom home comforts, but desire a simplified lifestyle, Retreat at Cross Mountain delivers. Choose from our selection of 1, 2 or 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes, which have been expertly designed with you in mind. Immerse yourself in our Chef Inspired Kitchens or Soaking Tubs and end your day taking in the gorgeous Hill Country sunset at the top of our 2 mile private hiking trail.
Enjoy expansive amenities including a Serene Heated Pool with Tanning Deck, 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center with Precor Equipment, Community Lounge with Chef's Kitchen, Bark Park and much more!
Located in the heart of the Hill Country valley of Cross Mountain, we're just minutes from The Shops at La Cantera, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Historic Downtown San Antonio. We look forward to providing you with our unparalleled commitment to customer service, as you live the resort lifestyle you deserve at Retreat at Cross Mountain.