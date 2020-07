Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage fire pit game room internet access internet cafe shuffle board

Regency at Stone Oak apartment homes in San Antonio, TX, is conveniently located just outside the Stone Oak area. Regency at Stone Oak is only minutes away, off 281, near the Village at Stone Oak Shopping Center, the JW Marriott Resort, and the TCP Parkway. Plus, we are the only apartment community within Comal ISD and with close proximity to Pieper Ranch Middle School. Our community features include a Picnic/BBQ Area, Walking and Jogging Trails, 24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center, Business Center, Soccer Field, Covered Playground, Swimming Pool, Gourmet Coffee Bar, and more. Whether you are enjoying the beautiful amenities at our community or going out into the city, we are certain Regency at Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas will be the perfect place for you to call home.