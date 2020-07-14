All apartments in San Antonio
Oaks on Bandera

Open Now until 5pm
1171 Bandera Rd · (216) 350-1503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1171 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 173 OB · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 OB · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 167 OB · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 169 OB · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks on Bandera.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
guest parking
The Oaks on Bandera is only minutes away from downtown, shopping, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of The Lake, dining and the arts and entertainment district. The neighborly atmosphere surrounded by the grace and serenity of The Oaks On Bandera’s life-style is one you will be proud to call home.

You may wish to entertain your friends, or you may just want to lay back and relax while enjoying all the comforts of our outstanding service. Convenience and affordable will be your first impression of The Oaks on Bandera’s classic apartment homes. The cozy, fully electric kitchens with pantries and pass through bars, and of course the roomy walk in closets… All created with your comfort in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $80 per adult
Deposit: $200
Additional: Trash: $6.50, Pest Control: $1.10, Gas: varies, Water: varies
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 20 lbs per pet
Parking Details: First come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks on Bandera have any available units?
Oaks on Bandera has 6 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks on Bandera have?
Some of Oaks on Bandera's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks on Bandera currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks on Bandera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks on Bandera pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks on Bandera is pet friendly.
Does Oaks on Bandera offer parking?
Yes, Oaks on Bandera offers parking.
Does Oaks on Bandera have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks on Bandera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks on Bandera have a pool?
No, Oaks on Bandera does not have a pool.
Does Oaks on Bandera have accessible units?
No, Oaks on Bandera does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks on Bandera have units with dishwashers?
No, Oaks on Bandera does not have units with dishwashers.
