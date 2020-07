Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool. Moxie is a 5-minute drive to North Star Mall, where shopping along with entertainment can be found and enjoyed. Easy access to 410 and 281, this great location makes commuting around San Antonio a breeze! Now leasing 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment.