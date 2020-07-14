Mosaic on Broadway

Lease Length: 13-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: $250 one bedroom and $500 on 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $150 Garage Remote Deposit $40
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 75 lbs. combined
Parking Details: Parking Garage / Reserved & Non Reserved. Other. Please call for more information.
Storage Details: Climate Controlled Storage Units / 5x6,6x6,6x10,6x12