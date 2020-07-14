Mosaic on Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments green community guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Situated in the heart of one of San Antonios most diverse and cultural locations, The Mosaic offers the best of San Antonio elegance and style in the heart of a prospering community 'to make for a new life adventure. Influenced by features from around the world, our interiors are modern and industrial with no detail overlooked. Located inside San Antonio's historic Broadway Corridor, The Mosaic residents are within walking distance to omnipresent cuisine, architecture, music, museums, parks, a golf course and shopping. The Mosaic is the best of urban living!