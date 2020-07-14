All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Mosaic on Broadway

1915 Broadway St · (210) 361-7398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 532 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosaic on Broadway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Situated in the heart of one of San Antonios most diverse and cultural locations, The Mosaic offers the best of San Antonio elegance and style in the heart of a prospering community 'to make for a new life adventure. Influenced by features from around the world, our interiors are modern and industrial with no detail overlooked. Located inside San Antonio's historic Broadway Corridor, The Mosaic residents are within walking distance to omnipresent cuisine, architecture, music, museums, parks, a golf course and shopping. The Mosaic is the best of urban living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: $250 one bedroom and $500 on 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $150 Garage Remote Deposit $40
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 75 lbs. combined
Parking Details: Parking Garage / Reserved & Non Reserved. Other. Please call for more information.
Storage Details: Climate Controlled Storage Units / 5x6,6x6,6x10,6x12

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mosaic on Broadway have any available units?
Mosaic on Broadway has 23 units available starting at $1,257 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Mosaic on Broadway have?
Some of Mosaic on Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosaic on Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Mosaic on Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mosaic on Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosaic on Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Mosaic on Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Mosaic on Broadway offers parking.
Does Mosaic on Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mosaic on Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosaic on Broadway have a pool?
Yes, Mosaic on Broadway has a pool.
Does Mosaic on Broadway have accessible units?
No, Mosaic on Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Mosaic on Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mosaic on Broadway has units with dishwashers.
