Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry conference room internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Luxury Living in Downtown San Antonio!



To reflect the history of San Antonio, our renovated classic historic property, is located in downtown and is newly renovated to maintain the character while simultaneously creating a modern atmosphere. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent, Maverick Apartments lets you decide what layout works for you best. With an unbeatable location just steps from The Riverwalk, you’ll have access to San Antonio’s finest restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Being the only renovated classic historic property in the downtown area, Maverick Apartments is ahead of the game and encourages you to be among the first to experience high-rise living in downtown San Antonio.