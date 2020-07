Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym pool yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments game room online portal smoke-free community

LIV at Westover Hills ia a brand-new 62 and better senior living community, located in the wonderful Westover Hills area of San Antonio, TX.



LIV at Westover Hills offers spacious and open-layout studio, one-bedroom, and 2-bedroom homes, with plush finishings like chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pendant and recessed lighting, and wood-style flooring. With multiple elevators throughout the community, your home is easily accessible allowing you peace of mind in selecting your dream home on any floor.



Our active-adult community is full of exciting amenities! Enjoy a beach-entry swimming pool, clubroom with a demonstration kitchen, fully-equipped fitness center, yoga studio, arts & crafts studio, on-site salon, bark park for your furry friend, and so much more! This gated community is the perfect place for you or your loved ones to call home!



Enjoy a lifestyle unlike any other at LIV at Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX!