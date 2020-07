Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Lantower Alamo Heights (Formerly 327 Sunset) has been designed with your active lifestyle in mind. Our luxury urban community is located in the heart of Alamo Heights, just moments away from The Quarry which houses some of the best shopping, eateries, golf courses, night life and art galleries San Antonio has to offer. If you're searching for luxury living in the heart of San Antonio then call us home! Lantower Alamo Heights offers sophisticated comfort: luxe finishes including granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash, energy efficient stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator and appliances, kitchen islands great for entertaining, two-tone paint, hardwood-looking flooring, 2-inch blinds, built-ins and so much more.