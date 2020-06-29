All apartments in San Antonio
Joule.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Joule

10707 W Ih 10 · (210) 405-4399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now for up to $350.00 off of the first month or stock your refrigerator with an HEB gift card!
Location

10707 W Ih 10, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 21

$764

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit 1631 · Avail. Sep 24

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 1621 · Avail. Sep 8

$789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0711 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. Aug 16

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Aug 3

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Joule.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
trash valet
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** The Pointe at Ramsgate is now Joule Apartment Homes in San Antonio, Texas. Our selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes are both spacious and filled to the brim with must-have amenities, such as energy-efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and updated hardware. Additionally, our pet-friendly community boasts wonderful shared features, including two swimming pools, a fitness center, an on-site dog park, online rental payments, and more. Experience San Antonio living the way it should be at Joule Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: There are no weight restrictions, but breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Other. Open Parking; Garages Available for Additional Fee. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Joule have any available units?
Joule has 30 units available starting at $764 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Joule have?
Some of Joule's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Joule currently offering any rent specials?
Joule is offering the following rent specials: Lease now for up to $350.00 off of the first month or stock your refrigerator with an HEB gift card!
Is Joule pet-friendly?
Yes, Joule is pet friendly.
Does Joule offer parking?
Yes, Joule offers parking.
Does Joule have units with washers and dryers?
No, Joule does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Joule have a pool?
Yes, Joule has a pool.
Does Joule have accessible units?
Yes, Joule has accessible units.
Does Joule have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Joule has units with dishwashers.

