Jefferson Townhomes

Lease Length: 6,12,15,18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit and breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.