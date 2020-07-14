All apartments in San Antonio
Jefferson Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Jefferson Townhomes

900 Babcock Road · (737) 204-5981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78201
Sunshine Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900 Babcock Road - 12 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 900 Babcock Road - 19 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12,15,18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit and breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson Townhomes have any available units?
Jefferson Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Jefferson Townhomes have?
Some of Jefferson Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson Townhomes offers parking.
Does Jefferson Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jefferson Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson Townhomes have a pool?
No, Jefferson Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Jefferson Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Jefferson Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
