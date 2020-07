Infinity at the Rim Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park gym game room pool bbq/grill internet access lobby cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking bike storage bocce court car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments golf room hot tub media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! EXPERIENCE LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS AT INFINITY, VIBRANT APARTMENTS AT THE RIM. Explore San Antonio's lifestyle destination, home to two million square feet of shops, restaurants, and attractions. Revel in unparalleled design with an energizing vibe and top-grade finishes like quartz counter tops, ceramic tile backsplashes, and stainless steel shelving. Find unmatched amenities indoors and out - from a decked-out lobby with a game room and golf simulator to a breathtaking vanishing edge pool and oversized rooftop terrace. Live Smart. Live Boundlessly. Live Infinitely.