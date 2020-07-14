Indigo Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly cats allowed garage parking fire pit hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to Indigo Apartments, located in San Antonio, Texas!







Indigo Apartments offers relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including two refreshing swimming pools, picnic area with BBQ grills, tennis court, on-site dog park, fitness center, coffee and tea bar, laundry facility, on-site management and maintenance teams, and so much more!







If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Alon Town Center, Park North Shopping Center, The Rim, and The Shops at La Cantera. Indigo Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Colonial Hills Elementary School, Jackson Middle School, Antonian College Preparatory High School, USAA Corporate Office, Valero Energy Headquarters, San Antonio International Airport, and South Texas Medical Center. With excellent access to major roads such as NW Military Highway, Interstate 10, and Interstate 410, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!







At Indigo Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit us today!