Indigo Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Indigo Apartment Homes

11501 Braesview · (210) 899-6773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX 78213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0405 · Avail. Sep 3

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1-0106 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 3-3304 · Avail. Sep 11

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-3203 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 11-4801 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 9-3703 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
garage
parking
fire pit
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to Indigo Apartments, located in San Antonio, Texas!



Indigo Apartments offers relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including two refreshing swimming pools, picnic area with BBQ grills, tennis court, on-site dog park, fitness center, coffee and tea bar, laundry facility, on-site management and maintenance teams, and so much more!



If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Alon Town Center, Park North Shopping Center, The Rim, and The Shops at La Cantera. Indigo Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Colonial Hills Elementary School, Jackson Middle School, Antonian College Preparatory High School, USAA Corporate Office, Valero Energy Headquarters, San Antonio International Airport, and South Texas Medical Center. With excellent access to major roads such as NW Military Highway, Interstate 10, and Interstate 410, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!



At Indigo Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: Two pet max per apartment.
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Pet care available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo Apartment Homes have any available units?
Indigo Apartment Homes has 25 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo Apartment Homes have?
Some of Indigo Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indigo Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Indigo Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Indigo Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Indigo Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indigo Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Indigo Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Indigo Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Indigo Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Indigo Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
