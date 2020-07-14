Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Canyon.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
guest parking
Hillside Canyon apartment community offers one and two bedroom floor plans located in the northeast part of San Antonio, Texas. The professional management and excellent maintenance team at Hillside Canyon will be sure to assist you in having the most fulfilling living experience at any apartment community you have ever visited.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $400.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Open Parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Hillside Canyon have any available units?
Hillside Canyon has 4 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.