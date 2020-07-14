All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Hillside Canyon

3200 Thousand Oaks Dr · (617) 607-4819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

3200 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 1308 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Canyon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
guest parking
Hillside Canyon apartment community offers one and two bedroom floor plans located in the northeast part of San Antonio, Texas. The professional management and excellent maintenance team at Hillside Canyon will be sure to assist you in having the most fulfilling living experience at any apartment community you have ever visited.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $400.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Canyon have any available units?
Hillside Canyon has 4 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Canyon have?
Some of Hillside Canyon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Canyon offers parking.
Does Hillside Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Canyon has a pool.
Does Hillside Canyon have accessible units?
No, Hillside Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Canyon has units with dishwashers.
