Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $7/month, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Husky, Malamute, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, St. Bernard, Great Danes, Chows, Bull Mastiff and Standard Poodles.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.