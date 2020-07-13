Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access internet cafe

Surrounded by natural beauty, Escapade's updated apartment homes combine spacious studio, one and two bedroom floorplans with upscale features. Conveniently located off Loop 410 at Blanco Road, Escapade is just moments away from North Star Mall, the Airport and the Alamo Drafthouse. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and upgraded appliances, all surrounded by lush landscaping, 3 swimming pools, on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour fitness center. Welcome home to Escapade!