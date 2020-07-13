All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Escapade

Open Now until 6pm
7600 Blanco Rd · (224) 435-4110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

E1-1

$724

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

1 Bedroom

A2-1

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

A4-1

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

A3-1

$809

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$959

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

B2-1

$1,039

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

B4-1

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Escapade.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
internet cafe
Surrounded by natural beauty, Escapade's updated apartment homes combine spacious studio, one and two bedroom floorplans with upscale features. Conveniently located off Loop 410 at Blanco Road, Escapade is just moments away from North Star Mall, the Airport and the Alamo Drafthouse. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and upgraded appliances, all surrounded by lush landscaping, 3 swimming pools, on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour fitness center. Welcome home to Escapade!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $7/month, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Husky, Malamute, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, St. Bernard, Great Danes, Chows, Bull Mastiff and Standard Poodles.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Escapade have any available units?
Escapade offers studio floorplans starting at $724, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $785, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $959. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Escapade have?
Some of Escapade's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Escapade currently offering any rent specials?
Escapade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Escapade pet-friendly?
Yes, Escapade is pet friendly.
Does Escapade offer parking?
Yes, Escapade offers parking.
Does Escapade have units with washers and dryers?
No, Escapade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Escapade have a pool?
Yes, Escapade has a pool.
Does Escapade have accessible units?
No, Escapade does not have accessible units.
Does Escapade have units with dishwashers?
No, Escapade does not have units with dishwashers.

