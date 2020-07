Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center

Experience a difference with a one-of-a-kind community. Transformed from a hotel to luxury apartment living, The Edge features upgraded wood plank laminate flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. With its stylish décor and easy living, this community will be sure to take you over the edge of modern living.