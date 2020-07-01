All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Courtland Heights

5940 Danny Kaye Dr · (210) 987-8638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5940 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 8

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 8

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtland Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
internet access
Courtland Heights offers pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio's Medical center, near VIA bus line, Loop 410 and IH-10. Wood plank flooring, plush carpet, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer in every apartment home. Relax on our large deck and cool off in our sparkling pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $102
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required 1 person $37,450 2 people $42,800 3 people $48,150 4 people $53,450 5 people $57,750 6 people $62,050
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300.00
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Dogs & Cats allowed under 20 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit 45lbs
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Permit Only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtland Heights have any available units?
Courtland Heights has 5 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Courtland Heights have?
Some of Courtland Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtland Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Courtland Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtland Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Courtland Heights is pet friendly.
Does Courtland Heights offer parking?
Yes, Courtland Heights offers parking.
Does Courtland Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courtland Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtland Heights have a pool?
Yes, Courtland Heights has a pool.
Does Courtland Heights have accessible units?
No, Courtland Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Courtland Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Courtland Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
