Courtland Heights

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $102
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
1 person $37,450
2 people $42,800
3 people $48,150
4 people $53,450
5 people $57,750
6 people $62,050
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300.00
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Dogs & Cats allowed under 20 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit 45lbs
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Permit Only.